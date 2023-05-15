US Consumer Debt Surpasses $17 Trillion for First Time Ever

US Consumer Debt Surpasses $17 Trillion , for First Time Ever.

On May 15, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that Americans' debt hit an all-time high in Q1 2023.

Consumer debt rose $148 billion from Q4 2022 and $1.2 trillion since last year, reports 'The Hill.'.

Mortgages represented the most substantial increase in debt, with a $121 billion climb in balances.

Total U.S. mortgage debt now sits at over $12 trillion.

Auto loans rose $10 billion last quarter, reaching $1.56 trillion.

Student loan debt hit $1.6 trillion.

Credit card debt stayed flat at $986 billion.

The Federal Reserve continues to implement rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation.

It recently announced its 10th straight increase since March to bring rates to between 5% and 5.25%.

However, the latest jobs report showed that 236,000 jobs were added in April, indicating that the economy isn't cooling as quickly as anticipated.