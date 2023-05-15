Astronomers Witness the Largest Cosmic Explosion Ever Recorded

The explosion was first observed by the Zwicky Transient Facility in 2020.

Astronomers are now referring to it as the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.

It went unnoticed for a year as it gradually got brighter, Dr. Philip Wiseman, an astronomer at Southampton University, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that astronomers believe the massive explosion was triggered by a supermassive black hole consuming a giant cloud of gas.

The explosion, which was ten times brighter than any other known supernova, was traced to 8 billion light-years away.

We’ve estimated it’s a fireball 100 times the size of the solar system with a brightness about 2 trillion times the sun’s.

In three years, this event has released about 100 times as much energy as the sun will in its 10 billion-year lifetime, Dr. Philip Wiseman, an astronomer at Southampton University, via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that black holes are often surrounded by a halo of gas and dust.

Astronomers believe that this material was somehow disrupted and sent on a collision course with the black hole.

According to the team, as the material approached the event horizon, it would have given off huge amounts of both heat and light.

The team's findings were published in 'Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.'