"Durham Report Rage & Khaki Supremacy" ft. Kyle Seraphin 5/15/23
"Durham Report Rage & Khaki Supremacy" ft. Kyle Seraphin 5/15/23

It&apos;s Monday, and we should have another interesting week of shows ahead of us, so for tonight we&apos;ll just throw around some stories from the last couple of days, see what conversations pop up, and bring the audience in through chats and phones.

Joe Biden tells graduates at a black college that the Whites are comin to get them; John Durham completes his wasting the nation&apos;s time with a report that confirms there was no justification for 3.5 years of torturing a nation and paralyzing a presidency with fake scandal...but, of course, no charges.

FBI Whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin will be stopping by the rage a little bit.