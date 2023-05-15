"Durham Report Rage & Khaki Supremacy" ft. Kyle Seraphin 5/15/23

It's Monday, and we should have another interesting week of shows ahead of us, so for tonight we'll just throw around some stories from the last couple of days, see what conversations pop up, and bring the audience in through chats and phones.

Joe Biden tells graduates at a black college that the Whites are comin to get them; John Durham completes his wasting the nation's time with a report that confirms there was no justification for 3.5 years of torturing a nation and paralyzing a presidency with fake scandal...but, of course, no charges.

FBI Whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin will be stopping by the rage a little bit.