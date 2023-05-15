Best Investments for 2023 + Need to Know for Tuesday

In searching for the best stocks to buy now, I found that the best stock to invest in might not even be a stock at all, but rather an ETF.

The best investments for 2023 might be in precious metals rather than stocks.

And the best investments to buy now might not be the best bank stocks to buy now, but rather ETFs that deal in this one particular precious metal.

And it's not Gold or Silver, but rather something else.

This video also includes some important stock market news that you need to know for Tuesday.