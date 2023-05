AI Technology That Will Change The World (Again)

080323 Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

In today's video, I want to explored a couple things.

First off, I'm exploring how I comprehend complex AI topics and make sense of them.

Second, I want to show off all of the crazy AI advancements that I've come across this week.

These are absolutely mind-blowing!