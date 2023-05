Disturbed EP. 6 - The Order Of The Solar Temple

When you combine survivalist obsession, Evangelical Christian doctrine, and new age ideas based on the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and the Knights Templar, you might get a unique belief system or worldview that incorporates elements from each of these influences.

It's important to note that such a combination can vary greatly depending on the individual and their personal interpretations.

However, here's a speculative description of some possible elements that could emerge: