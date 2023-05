Return to the Blue Lagoon Movie (1991) - Milla Jovovich,

Return to the Blue Lagoon Movie (1991) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In this sequel to The Blue Lagoon (1980), two children are stranded on a beautiful island in the South Pacific.

With no adults to guide them, the two make a simple life together and eventually become suntanned teenagers in love.

Director : William A.

Graham Writers : Henry De Vere Stacpoole, Leslie Stevens Stars: Brian Krause, Milla Jovovich, Lisa Pelikan