THE BALANCE-5/15/23-ERIC BOLLING-RUDY GIULIANI

MR MAYOR RUDY GIULIANI: First of all, I'm disgusted by it.

This investigation could have been done in 8 months.

If I had an assistant US attorney that took this long with this case, I'd have fired him a long time ago.

I think this was a setup by Barr or someone who knew it wasn't true.

They tried to use it to stop him from being president in 2016.

They didn't!

Then they tried to use it to depose an awfully elected president based on false evidence.

And then having failed at that, they covered up the hard drive, which Peter Navarro made clear is about as close to treason as you can get.