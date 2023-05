3 skills every middle school boy needs | Jerome Hunter

Middle school is a time like no other, as significant biological and emotional changes coincide with profound personal growth, says educator Jerome Hunter.

The middle school for boys that he founded centers on a program that helps redefine masculinity through what he calls the three "Cs" -- confidence, communication and community.

He shares the growth he's seen when boys are encouraged to explore their own empathy -- and how it could lead to a more just world.