2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e Design Preview in Blue

The GLC 300 d is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which has an output of 245 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

The SUV delivers between 44.1 and 39.2 mpg on the combined cycle and emits from 176 g/km of CO2, while the Coupé can achieve 44.1-39.8 mpg and emits from 182 g/km of CO2 The GLC 300 e plug-in hybrid uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine which can generate 211 hp, with an additional 122 hp available from the electric motor.

It has a 13.5 kWh battery and a 7.4 kW on-board charger, meaning the GLC 300 e can be charged via a home wallbox in under two hours or around 40 minutes using a public fast charger The GLC 300 e SUV can achieve 117.7 combined mpg and emits just 59 g/km of CO2, while the Coupé delivers 113.0 mpg and emits 60 g/km.

Both models have an all-electric range of up to 30 miles The GLC 300 features a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 258 hp.

It can achieve between 29.4 and 34.4 mpg and emits from 196 g/km of CO2 All models feature a 9G-TRONIC PLUS 9-speed automatic transmission as standard