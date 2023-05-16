2024 Kia EV9 Driving Video

The Kia EV9 offers superior cabin comfort – even in the most extreme conditions.

In the development process, Kia vehicles are tested in extreme heat and cold to ensure – among other things – their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are up to the challenge.

The company’s latest e-SUV was no exception.

The thermal system of the all-new Kia EV9 includes a heat pump, climate control system, and defrost and de-icing features.

In addition, a new, user-friendly climate control panel and improved roof vents offer customers maximum comfort and convenience.

Engineers tested these features in wide-ranging environments such as northern Sweden and southern Spain to ensure maximum performance and efficiency, even in extreme ambient temperatures.