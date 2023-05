Anti-Loosh Video Number 146. LOOSH is real and bad. Explained below and watch the video

Loosh is a real "thing" and it is best described as the negative energy that the deep state feeds on and gets stronger on by human beings generating negativity in the form of anger, hatred, jealousy, depression, sadness, lack of self confidence, disbelieving in themselves, in short, any emotion that displays the worst of what we all can be.