The Glenarma Tapes Movie

The Glenarma Tapes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On March 13th 2020, five students and two faculty members from the Mid Ulster College of Arts disappeared without trace.

They were last seen near the village of Glenarma, over sixty miles away from their campus.

Two years later, footage detailing their movements on the day they disappeared was uncovered during a police operation outside Belfast.

This is that footage.

Director : Tony Devlin Producer: Aideen Hand