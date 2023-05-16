Along With The Gods Movie Hindi & Urdu
The South Korean Thriller Adventure film “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” story summarized with a full ending in हिन्दी explanation.

The plot is about an innocent but professional man named &apos;Kim&apos;, who dies in the world and is then taken to the afterlife.

Basically Kim is a Paragon spirit, which means he has never harmed anyone in his life.

In later life, he would have to complete seven tests in 49 days.

Three angels named A/B/C are helping him who brought him here.

He was first taken to &apos;murder hell&apos; but Kim was released because he had not committed any murders.

Later, he was sent to the &quot;Hell of Indolence,&quot; but he claimed that he simply worked hard for money.

The messenger of the guardians answers Goddess/Devi by saying that he has earned money for the sake of her brother and mother.

The third trial, in which he was sent to the &quot;hell of deceit&quot;, from which he was also released because he had not deceived anyone.

He was also released from Hell for &quot;injustice and betrayal&quot; because he had never done anything like this to anyone else before.