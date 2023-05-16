Along With The Gods Movie Hindi & Urdu

Along with the Gods (2017) thriller movie explained in Hindi Urdu voice over.

The South Korean Thriller Adventure film “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” story summarized with a full ending in हिन्दी explanation.

The plot is about an innocent but professional man named 'Kim', who dies in the world and is then taken to the afterlife.

Basically Kim is a Paragon spirit, which means he has never harmed anyone in his life.

In later life, he would have to complete seven tests in 49 days.

Three angels named A/B/C are helping him who brought him here.

He was first taken to 'murder hell' but Kim was released because he had not committed any murders.

Later, he was sent to the "Hell of Indolence," but he claimed that he simply worked hard for money.

The messenger of the guardians answers Goddess/Devi by saying that he has earned money for the sake of her brother and mother.

The third trial, in which he was sent to the "hell of deceit", from which he was also released because he had not deceived anyone.

He was also released from Hell for "injustice and betrayal" because he had never done anything like this to anyone else before.