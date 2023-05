Vodafone CEO to cut 11,000 jobs as their ‘performance has not been good enough’ | Oneindia News

After the volcano of workforce reduction that erupted last year, maybe one got the sense that it’s dormant now.

But another company’s announcement of job cuts has made it active all over again.

This time, it was triggered by the British telecom giant Vodafone.

The company has said that it will cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years as new chief executive Margherita Della Valle seeks a ‘simpler’ organisation.

