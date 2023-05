Kurt Warner's son, Kade, realizes NFL dream with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of 18 undrafted free agents prior to the rookie minicamp over the weekend.

One of those players has a famous last name.

The last time Kade Warner was in Tampa, he was 10 years old, sitting inside Raymond James Stadium, watching his father Kurt Warner quarterback the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43.

His dad’s team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a play known as the “Tampa Toe-Tap.”