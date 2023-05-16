Elon Musk issued with legal order in Epstein case

The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Joe Biden's bribery allegations had surfaced via an earlier whistleblower but the DOJ allegedly ignored them and then..