Labour: The Conservative Party are ripping themselves apart

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth speaks about the National Conservatism Conference, saying if the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak doesn't condemn the attitudes at this conference, one "can conclude" this is the "real face" of the Conservative Party.

He goes on to say, "nothing works in this country" and that all the conference is talking about is "off the wall and offensive comments".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn