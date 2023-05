#88: Law and Freedom – The freedom to express our sexual desires

Under universal law all souls are free to express themselves as they wish.

However, here on Earth people have created huge obstacles for themselves to do so.

One area where this is particularly true relates to people’s ability to express their sexual desires.

The consequence of this is a limited experience of life in so many ways, and consequently it’s important that people start to reclaim the power over themselves to express the true nature of who they are.