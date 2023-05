Steel Toe Morning Show 05-16-23 Martha Stewart in a Bathing Suit

The IRS responds to Hunter Biden and the Biden family's financial revelations last week by letting us all down.

We talk about why worms and crickets instead of steak in your diet isn't as great of an idea as CBS thinks it is.

We also talk about a Subway robber demanding "all the bread" confused a sandwich artist, Elementary schools now cancelling classes to move in migrants, and Martha Stewart gets the front cover of the Swimsuit issue!