A 27-year-old chef has done the impossible - Hilda Bassey spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual.
Buzz0’s Yair Ben-Dor has more.
A 27-year-old chef has done the impossible - Hilda Bassey spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual.
Buzz0’s Yair Ben-Dor has more.
#catsmaxwhale #maxingdamage #allmaxmachine #mostopmachineever #catsopmachine #catsallmax #maxingtranquilizergun #tranqgun #stun..