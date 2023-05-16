ESME MY LOVE Movie

ESME MY LOVE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Hannah notices the symptoms of a terminal and painful illness in her aloof daughter, Esme, she decides to take her on a trip to their abandoned family farm in a desperate attempt to connect before they have to say goodbye.

Director : Cory Choy Writers : Laura Allen, Cory Choy Stars: Audrey Grace Marshall, Stacey Weckstein Says director Cory Choy, “I recognize that women are underrepresented in film, both on and off screen.

And while I didn't set out with this explicit intention, I am very proud to have made a movie exploring the relationship between parent and child that stars only women (one of whom is a little girl), was co-written and co-edited by women, with cinematography by a woman, and features a score composed by women.” Inspired by true events, the film is “rooted in a family's history and lore”, adds Choy.

“Esme, My Love explores the relationship between mother and daughter -- a meditation on love, loss, family and magic”.