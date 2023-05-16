Governor DeSantis signs bill to defund DEI programs at Florida public colleges

Gov.

Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to defund diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at all state universities, which he called a "distraction from the core mission." "This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions," DeSantis said at a news conference in Sarasota.

"If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to (the University of California) Berkeley," DeSantis added.

"There's nothing wrong with that, per se, but for us, with our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be."