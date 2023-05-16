CIA releases new recruitment video to lure Russians into spying for them | Oneindia News

The Central Intelligence Agency …or the CIA has embarked on a rare recruitment drive aimed to lure in Russian spies through a cinematic video.

It has released a new Russian-language recruitment video to get Russians to turn secret agent against Vladimir Putin's regime .

The video is sleek and is full of dramatic production values.

"The push includes a new CIA channel on Telegram, the social media network that is a highly popular source of unfiltered news in Russia.

The CIA first posted the video on Telegram, which ends with instructions on how to get in touch with the CIA anonymously and securely.

The video is also being posted to its other social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

#CIA #CIArecruitment #CIAnewvideo ~PR.153~ED.102~GR.125~HT.96~