Germany: 5 of Remmo crime syndicate convicted of $120 mn theft from Dresden museum | Oneindia News

The district court in the eastern German city of Dresden has sentenced members of a criminal syndicate over the theft of priceless display items from the Green Vault…one of Europe's largest collections of treasures.

5 men belonging to Berlin's Remmo organized crime family have been convicted of the theft of 18th-century jewels worth more than $120 million from a Dresden museum in 2019.

A sixth suspect, who had an alibi and pleaded not guilty to taking part, was acquitted.This heist was one of the most spectacular heists in the country’s modern history.

The men were given prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months.

One defendant was acquitted.

#Dresdenmuseum#Greenvaultmuseum #Dresdenheist ~PR.153~ED.155~HT.178~GR.125~