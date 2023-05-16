An In-Depth Analysis of Both Red Dead Redemption Games 2023

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western-themed action-adventure game set in an open world environment.

The game centers on Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and a member of the Van der Linde gang in 1899, in the waning years of the American Old West and extinction of the age of outlaws and gunslingers.

The player controls Morgan from a third-person perspective.

The game features both single-player and online multiplayer components.

Among returning characters are John Marston and Dutch Van der Linde, the protagonist and an antagonist from the previous game respectively.

Red Dead Redemptio Story