UNGOVERNED 5.16.23 @10am: SPYGATE HOAX CONFIRMED: TRUMP COMPLETELY EXONERATED!

John Durham released his long-awaited report about SPYGATE.

Major revelations from Durham Report include notes from John Brennan indicating that OBAMA KNEW FROM THE BEGINNING!

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to revoke NYC SANCTUARY CITY STATUS after campaigning on it.

NYC facing backlash after planning to house illegal immigrants in Elementary School Gym.

Biden gave Ukraine a massive grant for BORDER SECURITY just before Title 42 expired.