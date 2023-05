The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1062- Durham: “Insufficiant Basis” for What the FBI Did

The long awaited Durham report is out and, as I expected, it is a disappointing confirmation that the FBI investigations into The Guy With the Funny Hair™ didn’t do what they say he did and probably should have never been investigated beyond the preliminary inquiry of the BS story generated from the Clinton campaign and zealous anti-MAGA operatives.

Wait- Did I say “disappointing?” That should be a good thing.

But is it?

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!