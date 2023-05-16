Aaron Judge Caught Glancing by Blue Jays Broadcast

Aaron Judge hit two home runs off the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was the look he gave before one that has made headlines.
The broadcast wondered why Judge glanced to the side in implying he could have been looking for an advantage.
Yankees slugger said he was looking at his dugout and wondering why so many people were still 'chirping'