The Only Interpreter of Scripture

In this brief excerpt from the course, Intro to the Bible and Theology, Dr. Barber discusses how there is only ONE legitimate interpreter of the Bible, and that is God Himself, the Holy Spirit who speaks in and through the Scriptures: "Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation" (2 Peter 1:20).

For more: www.togetherinchristu.com