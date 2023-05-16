Doc Rivers Dismissed at 76ers Head Coach

The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The move comes just two days after Philadelphia lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Celtics.
After their third straight second-round playoff exit under his watch, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers..