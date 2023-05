20230516 Tuesday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Skim News: {Tuesday: IRS Stops Investigating Hunter Biden?, Vatican Connecticut Church Miracle, Walgreens Security Guard Stops Shoplifter With Bullet, Boater Avoids First Child, Toxic Couple Stay Together, Gaetz FBI Agents Durham Accountability, Border Soldiers Assisting Illegality, One Trans Relative Creeps Out Family, Sextortionists, What is Absolute Chaos?, Randomly Shooting Cars in New Mexico, Are Drones a Missile?

Maybe, St.

Louis is Wacky, Sonic Drive In is Great, Anti-Capitalist Try - Fails, Hollywood, Theater, TV- Who Cares?, Celebrity Pastor?

Wasdat?, Creepy Claim on Giuliani, DeSantis Stops Dumb University Spending, ...and so much more Click Bait.}