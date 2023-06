Prime Minister: I will not rest until we stop the boats

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says “stopping the boats” is a “big focus” for him, as he attends the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

He added that the “stepped-up cooperation” from France “shows we can work with other countries”.

Report by Rowlandi.

