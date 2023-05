Walking in Passau, Germany.

Passau, a German city on the Austrian border, lies at the confluence of the Danube, Inn and Ilz rivers.

Known as the Three Rivers City, it's overlooked by the Veste Oberhaus, a 13th-century hilltop fortress housing a city museum and observation tower.

The old town below is known for its baroque architecture, including St.

Stephen's Cathedral, featuring distinctive onion-domed towers and an organ with 17,974 pipes.