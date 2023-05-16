New York City's Democratic Mayor, Eric Adams, responded, "That's an excellent question."

Come on over to Whatfinger News.
A News Junkie's Paradise with more news daily than the next 7 competitors combined.
See any links below...
Come on over to Whatfinger News.
A News Junkie's Paradise with more news daily than the next 7 competitors combined.
See any links below...
New York parents were seen on Tuesday protesting New York City's plans to use their public school gyms as migrant shelters..
Joe Biden's bribery allegations had surfaced via an earlier whistleblower but the DOJ allegedly ignored them and then..