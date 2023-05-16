Tony Awards Compromises With Union to Get Writers Strike Waiver

NBC reports that members of the Writers Guild of America said they would not picket the upcoming Tony Awards telecast.

Last week, the union denied a request by the event's organizers for a waiver on the June 11 telecast.

At the time, the union reiterated that the guild, “will not negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the Tony Awards.”.

NBC reports that the guild later said that a compromise had been reached, with the organizers , "altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA.".

Therefore, the WGA will not be picketing the show, Writers Guild of America statement, via NBC.

NBC reports that it remains unclear what aspects of the telecast might be altered, but speculates that it opens up the possibility of a non-scripted version of the Tonys.

The writers' strike has already brought late-night TV shows to a standstill and delayed many scripted series.

Since May 2, the union has been on strike over grievances that include royalties from streaming media.

NBC reports that amid another Writers Guild of America strike, the 1988 Tony Awards features a non-scripted show that relied heavily on live performances.

Prior to a compromise with the union being reached, organizers planned the main award ceremony to broadcast live on CBS and streamed to Peacock premium members.

