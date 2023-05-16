Why Chelsea Sacked Graham Potter

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after a 0-2 home defeat to Aston Villa.
But a look at his six months at the club shows where it all went wrong for him.
Chelsea are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the club's next manager after Todd Boehly sacked Graham Potter last month
After an extensive search Chelsea have found Graham Potter's successor - with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino taking..