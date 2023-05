House Admin. Committee holds hearing on 'Oversight of DC Capitol police'

On Tuesday, May 16th, the Committee on House Administration is holding a full committee hearing titled, “Looking Ahead Series: Oversight of the United States Capitol Police.” In the meantime, Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee are expected to testify on rising crime in the city before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.