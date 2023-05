Beer Googgles #16 - You get to win the championship of any sport (team or individual)

Recorded 9/15/2020 - Apologies, the video version had technical issues - ***Disclaimer*** We are childish boys who make inappropriate jokes and some of them are extremely insensitive.

Chris and Mark celebrate Chris' birthday, then discuss whether they'd rather be part of a championship team, or of an individual sport.

They also discuss which championships they'd want to win.