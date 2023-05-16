LFA 5.16.23 @5pm: HILLARY PAID FOR POWER OF POTUS!!

CNN is anything but news - Hillary Clinton paid by foreign national for power of POTUS - MTG introduces impeachment of J6 lead investigator - Kari Lake may win this case!

- George Santos going after the CCP - CCP jails American for life - Biden military opens TX National Guard gate for illegals - NYC schools to house illegals - The crime has gotten out of hand and is manufactured - Fetterman needs to be removed asap - Fed boys training video released as someone recognizes one of the Patriot Font members!