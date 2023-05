Daisy Ridley Is The New JANE MCCLANE??? ft. RM Huffman

In this episode of the SALTCAST, we welcome special guest RM Huffman, here to talk about his unique children's books.

We also give an update on the newly restored Salty Nerd Podcast studios, talk about the Fast & Furious franchise, Beetlejuice 2, Egypt fighting with Netflix, Apple TV's SILO, and news that Daisy Ridley's next movie is going to be a big Die Hard Rip-Off.

All this and more in this episode of the SALTCAST!!