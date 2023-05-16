EXTRACTION 2

EXTRACTION 2 = New movie trailer HD - PREPARE FOR THE RIDE OF YOUR LIFE.

Chris Hemsworth is Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2 - only on Netflix, June 16.

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.