Sen. Graham: The Durham report shows ‘generational damage’ to the FBI

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Special Counsel John Durham’s report findings on the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion in former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign shows “generational damage” within the agency.

Sen.

Graham told a group of reports in Washington on Tuesday that the accuracy of the IRS whistleblower’s allegations regarding the Hunter Biden investigation will reveal whether the Department of Justice “still has its thumb on the scale.”