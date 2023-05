Sarah Silverman Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman Someone You Love Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Emmy®-winning comedian, actor, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman returns with her first HBO comedy special since 2013’s acclaimed “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.” Filmed at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” features the New England native showcasing her fearless chutzpah.

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love premieres May 27 at 10p on HBO and streaming on MAX.