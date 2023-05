See You Alive

It got to the point where being vaccinated or Not was the biggest Question for each individual!

Was a person wearing a mask or not?

Was a person Republican or Democrat?

Conversations got heated and friends were lost, and some family members fought as well... For me it came to a point that I didn't care about anything except seeing those loved ones, friends and others Alive... That's all..

To " See You Alive" is an awesome thing no matter our difference in politics..

GOD is Great!