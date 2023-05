"Intercession: Birthing God's Prophetic Solutions" with David Gereghty

God is looking for people on earth to partner with him in establishing His will on earth declaring His word.

When we water by faith and prayer the seed of the Word of God, we can be sure of a harvest!

Find out how to birth God’s prophetic solutions on earth, as David Gereghty (Global Tabernacle of David) joins us to shed light on the lifecycle of a prophetic word, from the planting of the seed to its coming to pass.