A look at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or

The prestigious Palme d'Or trophy made a brief outing on Tuesday (May 16) before it is locked away in a secret place to await the winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, which will be announced on May 27.

"I think this is the most wanted trophy in the world of cinema," said Caroline Scheufele, artistic director and co-president of Swiss jeweler Chopard.