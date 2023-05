Apollo's Return - New Horizons and the Mysterious NASA Re-Direct

NASA's New Horizons mission, which has been exploring the farthest reaches of our solar system for almost 15 years, is changing its primary objective from studying the Kuiper Belt to studying the environment at the distant reaches of the Sun.

This change has upset the scientists in charge of the mission, who believe the primary objective should remain to explore the Kuiper Belt.

Since when do we divert billion-dollar missions on the fly?