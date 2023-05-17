All-new Honda ZR-V Exterior Design

Honda has revealed its all-new ZR-V at the brand’s European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany.

Available from Autumn-2023, the all-new C-segment SUV offers the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality and a purposeful driving experience.

Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life.

Beneath the sleek, stylish exterior is Honda’s full hybrid technology that shares DNA with the multi-award winning all-new Civic e:HEV.

Acclaimed for its dynamic attributes, the Civic has proven that full hybrid vehicles can be engaging and fun to drive and the ZR-V extends this logic to the SUV C-segment.