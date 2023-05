NEWS: Former Giuliani Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Presidential Pardons and Election Conspiracy

A former employee of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney during the last two years of his administration, has filed a comprehensive lawsuit accusing Giuliani of discussing the sale of presidential pardons and outlining plans to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The 70-page complaint, filed in a New York state court on Monday by Noelle Dunphy, further alleges instances of sexual assault, harassment, and discriminatory remarks by Giuliani.